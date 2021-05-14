Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 140 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,885,000 after buying an additional 203,737 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after buying an additional 88,408 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after buying an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after buying an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.93 and its 200 day moving average is $185.85. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

