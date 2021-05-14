Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 290 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.30.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

