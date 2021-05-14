Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $103.00 at B. Riley

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TREX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

Shares of TREX opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. Trex has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.13.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,054. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trex by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

