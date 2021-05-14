Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at TD Securities

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

TSE TRL traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,343. Trilogy International Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$0.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.49.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$220.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trilogy International Partners will post -0.4194479 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy International Partners

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

