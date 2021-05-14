Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.86.

TSE stock opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. Trinseo has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trinseo will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at $571,741.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,844 shares of company stock worth $5,486,437. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Trinseo by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

