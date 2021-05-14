TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $36.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.59.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,826,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,637,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

