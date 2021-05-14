trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading 7.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) rose 7.4% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $2.40 to $2.60. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. trivago traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 38,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,902,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of trivago by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 839,654 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 815.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

