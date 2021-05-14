Truist Securiti Comments on International Game Technology PLC’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for International Game Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

IGT stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,340 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,759 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 6.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,924,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,591,000 after purchasing an additional 182,454 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,173,000 after purchasing an additional 384,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.