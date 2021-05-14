Truist Securiti Weighs in on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 195,689 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Earnings History and Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

