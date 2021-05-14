TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 248 ($3.24).

TT Electronics stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 247 ($3.23). 198,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,630. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 235.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 214.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £431.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, insider Mark Hoad sold 17,427 shares of TT Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £36,596.70 ($47,813.82).

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

