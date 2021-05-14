Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE TUFN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,389. The firm has a market cap of $266.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.