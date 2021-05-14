Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

