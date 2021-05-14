TuSimple Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TuSimple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TuSimple’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

TSP opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Earnings History and Estimates for TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

