TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

