Typhoon Network (TYPH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $144,418.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 54.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $808,945.13 and approximately $144,418.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00085961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.07 or 0.00611700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.00239751 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005030 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $553.44 or 0.01081365 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.03 or 0.01195840 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,049,544 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

