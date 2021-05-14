U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Reduced by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,030 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after acquiring an additional 366,435 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.