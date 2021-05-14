U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $3.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLCA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $817.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,666.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,811,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,343 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at $6,319,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 450,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth about $5,030,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

