UBS Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.70 Price Target

UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ISP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €2.54 ($2.99).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

