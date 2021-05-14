UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of ALKT opened at $31.02 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

