UBS Group Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$54.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target raised by UBS Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CSFB raised their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.81.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$46.70 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.59 billion and a PE ratio of 14.95.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

