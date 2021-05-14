UBS Group Reiterates “€4.70” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.65 ($6.65).

Shares of CBK opened at €6.27 ($7.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of -2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.25. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of €5.96 ($7.01).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

