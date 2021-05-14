UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

KBC Group stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

