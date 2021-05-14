UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

