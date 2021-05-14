Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $144.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,908,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $101,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,903 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,028. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 60,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,626,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

