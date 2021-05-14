UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 332 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 332 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $32,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,470 shares in the company, valued at $19,646,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $53,299.35.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $30,712.71.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 4,221 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $353,213.28.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $99.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,280,000 after buying an additional 258,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,185,000 after buying an additional 147,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,829,000 after buying an additional 121,631 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.