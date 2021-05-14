Umbrella Network Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $12.28 million and $1.88 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

