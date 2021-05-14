Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UA traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $18.75. 42,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.