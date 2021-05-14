Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UNS. National Bank Financial raised shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$11.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.86.

Shares of UNS traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 125,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,200. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$3.13 and a 52-week high of C$14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$614.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.15.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$466.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

