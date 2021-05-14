Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNBLF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC cut Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock remained flat at $$83.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.49. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

