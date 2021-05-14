Unibright (UBT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $917,652.00

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Unibright has a market cap of $227.95 million and approximately $917,652.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00089966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.31 or 0.01090204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00070037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00113892 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00063718 BTC.

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

