Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Hits One Day Volume of $4,051.00 (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $4,051.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00095617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.35 or 0.00595477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.40 or 0.00241489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $598.99 or 0.01191526 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $610.84 or 0.01215100 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

