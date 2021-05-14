UniCredit’s (UNCRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

May 14th, 2021

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNCRY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UNCRY stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

