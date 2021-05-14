UniLayer 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.35 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. UniLayer has a market cap of $39.29 million and $5.35 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003864 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00093190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00020063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $606.54 or 0.01194511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00067522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00113774 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00064045 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

