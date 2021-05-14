Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $673,353,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Unilever by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after buying an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

