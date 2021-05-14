Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Raises Dividend to $1.07 Per Share

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the railroad operator on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.
Union Pacific has increased its dividend payment by 56.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $225.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.42. The firm has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.
Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.
In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
