Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.17. 9,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.42. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $151.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

