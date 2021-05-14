Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $225.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

