Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $225.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit