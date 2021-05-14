United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) CEO Brian D. Young Sells 4,761 Shares

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) CEO Brian D. Young sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $150,399.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,812.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. United Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.84.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

