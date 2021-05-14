United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €41.01 ($48.24).

ETR:UTDI opened at €34.49 ($40.58) on Tuesday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a fifty-two week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.86.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

