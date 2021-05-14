United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €41.01 ($48.24).

ETR:UTDI opened at €34.49 ($40.58) on Tuesday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a fifty-two week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.86.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

