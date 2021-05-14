UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.4% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $58,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $410.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.97 and a 200-day moving average of $353.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

