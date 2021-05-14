Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stake Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.15% of Univar Solutions worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,669,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,788 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,958,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,290,000 after purchasing an additional 135,078 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,293 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $25.58 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 142.12, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

