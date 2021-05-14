Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is a provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It offers services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated and value-added services. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is based in WARREN, Mich. "

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $703.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 196,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 30,203 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

