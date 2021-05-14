UnMarshal (MARSH) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.26 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $28.26 million and $868,160.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for about $3.98 or 0.00007877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00085084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.56 or 0.00622164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.00236410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.78 or 0.01134889 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $609.84 or 0.01206216 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

