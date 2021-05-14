Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.