uPlexa Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, uPlexa has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. uPlexa has a market cap of $2.50 million and $9,576.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

