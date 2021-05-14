Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $89.44, but opened at $107.53. Upstart shares last traded at $103.52, with a volume of 127,690 shares traded.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $1,005,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $511,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $237,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $3,375,000.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.24.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

