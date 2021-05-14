UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,435. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $30.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on URGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

