US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $204.01 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.18.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.