US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USFD opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. US Foods has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in US Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

