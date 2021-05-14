USDJ (USDJ) Price Reaches $1.06

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. USDJ has a market cap of $15.78 million and approximately $16.73 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDJ has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00085961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.07 or 0.00611700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.00239751 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005030 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.44 or 0.01081365 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.03 or 0.01195840 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.